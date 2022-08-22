Mahabubabad: Group of educated youth on mission to change lives of fellow villagers

Mohan M and his association members donating cash to orphaned girls.

Mahabubabad: A group of youngsters from a remote tribal hamlet, who achieved success in their professional careers, are striving a lot to transform the lives of fellow villagers and youngsters with the support of the like-minded people from different parts of the country.

An alumnus of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, M Mohan, who is presently working as a Senior Research Engineer (SRE) in the Telecom Department in Bengaluru, embarked on this mission to help the people grow in their lives.

As a part of his efforts to develop the village and change the lives of the locals, Mohan along with a few other youths from the village formed one association called ‘Harischandru Thanda Girijana Youth Association (HTGYA)’ at their village Thavurya Thanda of Kesamudram mandal in 2004. “Since then, we have undertaken several awareness and guidance programmes including the online classes during the Covid-19 pandemic for school and college going children. We tried to make the people aware of the importance of maintaining clean surroundings and personal hygiene to avoid seasonal diseases. Medical camps were also conducted at the village which has a population of around 1500 people,” Mohan told to ‘Telangana Today’.

To provide safe and clean drinking water, the association consulted Bala Vikasa, a noted NGO, and raised funds for setting up a water plant with an estimated cost of Rs five lakhs. “While the members of the water plant committee raised Rs one lakh, the association collected nearly Rs four lakhs from the donors and employees of the village. The construction of the plant is almost over and the machine is to be installed,” Mohan said. Much to the surprise , this remote thanda produced nearly 40 government employees working with the state and central governments. “There is a student who graduated from an IIT,” Mohan said, explaining about the sheer commitment of the youth from the village. “The association has so far spent Rs 10 lakhs for the service activities. We also helped two sisters at Reddypalem village near Warangal by donating Rs 15,000 for their studies, and also helped the school children by donating notebooks and other material at Surya Thanda of Raghunadhapalem mandal of neighbouring Khammam district,” Mohan said.

The association has also helped young mountaineer from Bhukya Thanda in Maripeda mandal Bhukya Yashwanth who climbed Mt Kilimanjaro. “With a view to expand our activities and garner the support of the people from different parts of the country, we have established the Nation’s First Human Chain (NFHC), an NGO, in 2020. We are yet to register the NGO,” Mohan said. President of the association M Harikrishna said that Mohan was the leading light of the service activities at the village. “Our villagers must thank Mohan for his support and guidance to the villagers,” he said. Mohan, who completed his SSC from the tribal welfare residential school, Damaravancha of Gudur mandal in 2006, said that he was inspired by Mathematics teacher G Venakateswar Rao (GVR) who helped him financially and other means to get the seat in the NIT Warangal and achieve a good position. “I wanted to help others as I was supported during my tough times by GVR sir,” Mohan said. While a Superintending Engineer of TS Housing Corporation Ltd Chaitanya Kumar is acting as honorary president of the NGO, an ADE of the TS GENCO Ravinder is the chief advisor to the organisation. An ISRO scientist Mahender, an Assistant Professor Dr Mahesh and others are working as the members of the NGO.