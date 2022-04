| Mahabubabad Youth Killed Two Others Sustain Injuries In Accident

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:03 PM, Fri - 15 April 22

Youth killed in road accident in Mahabubabad district

Mahabubabad: A youth has been killed, and two others sustained injuries when a bike was hit by a lorry near Namalapadu village in Bayyaram mandal of the district on Friday.

The deceased was Angoth Ashok (20).

The injured have been shifted to the Mahabubabad area hospital for treatment.

