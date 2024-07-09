| Eight Year Old Falls Boy Into Septic Tank At Peddapalli Govt Hospital Dies

Eight-year-old boy falls into septic tank at Peddapalli govt hospital, dies

While playing on the hospital premises, Williams fell into an septic tank, which was not covered

By Telangana Today Updated On - 9 July 2024, 12:18 PM

Representational Image

Peddapalli: In a tragic incident, an eight-year-old boy died after falling in a septic tank on the premises of the district headquarters government hospital on Tuesday morning.

According to hospital staff, natives of Mahabuabad district, Srinivas and Ramulamma migrated to Peddapalli in the search of employment. The couple had a son, Williams.

Srinivas was admitted in Peddapalli government hospital as he had bowel trouble. On Tuesday, Ramulamma along with her son came to hospital to visit her husband.

While playing on the hospital premises, Williams fell into an septic tank, which was not covered. Alert hospital staff rescued him from the septic tank. As his condition turned critical, hospital authorities tried to shift him to Karimnagar hospital.

However, he died on his way to Karimnagar. Parents alleged that their son died due to negligence of hospital staff.