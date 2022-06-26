Mahabubnagar: Boy’s dreams to study get wings thanks to Minister

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:36 PM, Sun - 26 June 22

Srinivas Goud enrolled a class VI student in a private school after hearing the plight of his family.

Mahabubnagar: A sixth standard student, Vijaya Kumar, jumped in joy when he was joined in a private school by Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud on Sunday, besides assuring to support his entire education.

A resident of Fatepur village on the outskirts of Mahabubnagar, Vijaya Kumar continued his studies till sixth standard. Since his parents, Mallela Venkatesh and Bujjama, who work as farm labourers, could not afford his education further, he was helping his parents in selling soft drinks and snacks near Maisamma temple in the village.

Noticing the Minister, who arrived at the temple to attend a private function, the boy ran towards him and sought help. He informed the Minister that he wanted to study but his parents were not in a position to support his education. Moved by the boy’s plight, the Minister interacted with his parents and immediately spoke to the management of Rishi Vidyalaya, a private school in Mahabubnagar town over phone.

Following the Minister’s instructions, the school management provided admission along with hostel accommodation to Vijaya Kumar. The Minister assured to bear the expenditure, including books, uniforms and other costs and also assured to provide employment to Vijaya Kumar’s parents.

Earlier in the day, the Minister directed officials to allot a double bedroom house at Veerannapet in Mahabubnagar town to 19-year-old Kavali Lakshmi’s family.

Kavali Lakshmi suffered back injuries in an accident and has been bedridden since then. Her mother Kavali Venkatamma feeds her and helps her in attending nature calls.

The Minister, who participated in different programmes in 16th ward in the town visited Kavali Lakshmi’s house at Boyapalli, after learning about her plight through local residents and TRS party workers.

After speaking to her parents, the Minister directed the officials to allot a double bedroom house to Lakshmi’s family immediately. He also sanctioned a sweeper post in residential school to Venkatamma as a means to earn livelihood for her family.