Jagan Mohan Rao entrusted with CM Cup responsibilities

Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud on Thursday took a decision to appoint Jagan Mohan Rao as the Chairman of the inaugural cup committee at a high-level meeting

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:15 PM, Thu - 11 May 23

Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud on Thursday took a decision to appoint Jagan Mohan Rao as the Chairman of the inaugural cup committee at a high-level meeting

Hyderabad: Handball Association president A Jagan Mohan Rao has been entrusted with key responsibilities in conducting the Chief Minister Cup Sports festival, which is being organized by the State government.

Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud on Thursday took a decision to appoint Jagan Mohan Rao as the Chairman of the inaugural cup committee at a high-level meeting.

Jagan Mohan Rao has been entrusted with the responsibility of organizing the opening ceremony of the CM Cup state-level competition to be held in Hyderabad. He has also been asked to make necessary accommodation, food, and transport facilities for the participating athletes.

Also Read Telangana student part of gold winning soft baseball team