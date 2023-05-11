Jagan Mohan Rao entrusted with CM Cup responsibilities

Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud on Thursday took a decision to appoint Jagan Mohan Rao as the Chairman of the inaugural cup committee at a high-level meeting
Hyderabad: Handball Association president A Jagan Mohan Rao has been entrusted with key responsibilities in conducting the Chief Minister Cup Sports festival, which is being organized by the State government.
Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud on Thursday took a decision to appoint Jagan Mohan Rao as the Chairman of the inaugural cup committee at a high-level meeting.
Jagan Mohan Rao has been entrusted with the responsibility of organizing the opening ceremony of the CM Cup state-level competition to be held in Hyderabad. He has also been asked to make necessary accommodation, food, and transport facilities for the participating athletes.