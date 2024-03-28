Mahabubnagar Local Authorities MLC by-election under progress

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 March 2024, 12:52 PM

Hyderabad: By-election is under progress for the Mahabubnagar Local Authorities constituency MLC Member amidst tight security. As many 1,439 voters will be exercising their franchise at the 10 polling stations for the elections.

The Mahabubnagar Local Authorities MLC election is being held after Kasireddy Narayan Reddy contested the Assembly elections from Kalwakurthy constituency. After winning the elections, he resigned as MLC, resulting in the conduct of bye-elections.

The Mahabubnagar Local Authorities constituency covers erstwhile Mahabubnagar district limits, besides parts of Ranga Reddy and Vikarabad districts. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is expected to cast his vote in Kodangal later in the afternoon today.

Among the 1,439 voters, elected public representatives include municipal wards, ZPTCs and MPTCs and mandal parishads presidents. From the Congress, Manne Jeevan Reddy is in the fray and from Bharat Rashtra Samithi N Naveen Kumar Reddy is contesting the elections. Sudershan Goud is contesting as an independent candidate.

According to officials, the poll percentage till 12 noon was recorded as 57.33 per cent. Polling would continue till 4 p.m. in the evening. Votes counting will be held on April 2.