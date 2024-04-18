Vintage KCR to be back, bus tours, roadshows soon

Besides visiting agricultural fields as part of his 'Polam Bata' initiative, he will address roadshows and corner meetings as part of his bus tour scheduled to commence around April 20-22.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 April 2024, 08:39 PM

Hyderabad: BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has drawn out a proactive approach to amplify a farmer-centric agenda for the party during the Lok Sabha election campaign.

Besides visiting agricultural fields as part of his ‘Polam Bata’ initiative, he will address roadshows and corner meetings as part of his bus tour scheduled to commence around April 20-22.

Also Read KCR drops political bomb, says 20 Cong MLAs in touch with him

The Leader of Opposition will also address public meetings at Siddipet, Khammam, Mahabubnagar, Warangal and other places. Following discussions with party leaders on Thursday, Chandrashekhar Rao asked them to plan his bus tour with a visit to agricultural fields in the morning, followed by roadshows and corner meetings in at least three places every day.

He plans to cover around 90 km during each tour, and stay in homes of local leaders.

“You will see the vintage KCR of the Telangana Agitation days in me once again. I will interact with farmers in their fields,” he said.

He asked the party leaders to intensify the ongoing postcard campaign launched in Siddipet and send at least one lakh postcards from each Assembly segment to the State government, highlighting the farmers’ woes.

He wanted them to voice farmers’ problems and galvanise support to question the government over its failures to fulfill its electoral promises.