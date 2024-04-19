Revanth slams BRS at Mahabubnagar

The Chief Minister accompanied Congress Mahabubnagar Lok Sabha constituency candidate Vamshichand Reddy in filing the nomination.

Mahabubnagar: Countering the BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao’s claims that 20 Congress MLAs were in touch with him, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy warned him to desist from poaching the Congress MLAs and advised him to make sure none of the BRS MLAs shifted loyalties.

“Like in the past, the BRS chief is planning to poach Congress MLAs. Bear in mind, I am guarding the party like a high tension wire fencing. Any attempt to poach our MLAs or touch the wire, you (BRS chief) will collapse,” Revanth Reddy thundered while addressing a road show in the town here on Friday.

He slammed the BRS government for failing to complete the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation (PLRI), Kalwakurthy Lift irrigation and other projects in erstwhile Mahabubnagar district. Can the BRS leaders list out the details of projects completed in Mahabubnagar or any industries that were set up in the erstwhile district in the last 10 years, he asked.

It was the Congress government, which had sanctioned Palamuru University. Of the 150 sanctioned faculty posts in the university, the BRS government failed to fill up 130 posts for 10 years, the Chief Minister charged.

BRS candidate Manne Srinivas Reddy was a good person and the Congress party had made him MPTC in the past and BRS Chief K Chandrashekhar Rao later made him MP. But did Srinivas Reddy ever raise any question regarding PLRI in the parliament, he asked the gathering.

Ridiculing BRS working president KT Rama Rao’s comments that the car (BRS party symbol) had gone to the garage for servicing, the Chief Minister said the car’s engine had gone defunct and would be sold in scrap.

Stating that social justice was possible only with the Congress party, he promised that a Mudiraj community leader would be made Minister before August 15. “Similarly, the 30-year long pending SC categorization issue also would be taken up in the Parliament and I will also take up responsibility of fighting in the Supreme Court,” Revanth Reddy said.