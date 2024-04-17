| Three Bjp Ls Candidates To File Nomination On Thursday

According to BJP State general secretary Gujjula Premender Reddy, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and party State president G Kishan Reddy would accompany party Medak candidate M Raghunandan Rao to file nomination.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 April 2024, 09:07 PM

Hyderabad: The BJP Lok Sabha candidates from Medak, Mahabubnagar and Malkajgiri will file nomination on Thursday.

Similarly, BJP Parliamentary Board member and Rajya Sabha member K Laxman would accompany party Mahabubnagar candidate DK Aruna to file nomination.

Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Harideep Singh Puri would accompany party Malkajgiri candidate Eatala Rajender for filing his nomination.