Mahabubnagar: Principal of jr college caught taking bribe

Published: 11:53 pm

Hyderabad: G Vijaya Mohan, Principal of Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Junior College at Balanagar in Mahabubnagar, was trapped by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday when he allegedly demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 5,000 from a complainant Katta Venkateswarlu.

Mohan allegedly demanded bribe to not harass Venkateswarlu, a resident of Balanagar, by sending adverse reports against him to higher officials and to see that the complainant gets his salary without any obstruction.

The bribe amount was recovered from A Sai Baba, a cook at the college, according to a press release.

