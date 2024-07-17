Mahalakshmi scheme to be finetuned to cover more beneficiaries: Uttam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 July 2024, 09:19 PM

Hyderabad: Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said on Wednesday that the Mahalakshmi scheme would be finetuned to include more beneficiaries ensuring every eligible woman received the benefits.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony of Nerella Sharada as the chairperson of the Telangana State Commission for Women at Buddha Bhavan on Wednesday, he said the initiative taken up to provide cooking gas cylinders at Rs.500 benefited around 40 lakh women, with each household saving over Rs.700 per month.

More than 14 lakh women were utilising the free travel service in RTC buses across Telangana daily. Under the Mahalakshmi Scheme, TGSRTC had issued nearly 55 crore zero tickets to women passengers, he said.