Maharashtra sarpanches, farmers visit Huzurabad

MLC Padi Koushik Reddy explained to the Maharashtra sarpanches and farmers team about dalit bandhu and other developmental programmes being implemented in the constituency

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:28 PM, Fri - 9 June 23

Karimnagar: Sarpanches and farmers from Maharastra on Friday visited Huzurabad assembly constituency. While touring various mandals, they visited Dalit Bandhu units and other developmental programs being implemented in the segment.

Based on the instructions of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Finance Minister T Harish Rao, sarpanches and farmers visited the constituency.

After participating in the Mamidalapalli gram panchayat building inauguration, they examined Dalit Bandhu units in Challur, Jammikunta town and Huzurabad. Later, they participated in Sankshema Utsavala meeting held in Huzurabad market yard.

MLC Padi Koushik Reddy explained to the sarpanches and farmers team about dalit bandhu and other developmental programmes being implemented in the constituency.

Chairman of Sarpanches Parishad, Mumbai, Datta Kakde, Bala Sanab, Vikas Jadav, Ganesh Patil, Market Director Sushma Degle, Atul Chowdary, Parvin Kirodakar, and Kalyani Patil were among who visited Huzurabad.

