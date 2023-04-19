Maharashtra Board Result 2023: Class 10th and 12th Results to be Declared in May/June

New Delhi: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is responsible for conducting the Class 10th and 12th board examinations in the state of Maharashtra. These exams are held annually in the month of February/March, and the results are usually declared in the month of May/June. The Maharashtra Board Result 2023 for both Class 10th and 12th is expected to follow a similar timeline.

The Maharashtra Board Result 2023 is eagerly awaited by lakhs of students who have appeared for the exams this year. The results of the Class 10th and 12th exams are of utmost importance for the students as they determine their future academic and career paths. The Maharashtra Board Result 2023 will be declared on the official website of the board, i.e., mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

The Maharashtra Board Result 2023 for Classes 10th and 12th will be announced separately, and students will be able to check their results using their roll number and other required details. The Maharashtra Board Result 2023 will also be available on various third-party websites, which will make it easier for students to check their results.

The Maharashtra Board Result 2023 will include the student’s name, roll number, subject-wise marks, and the overall percentage scored. The result will also include the student’s pass/fail status. In case a student is not satisfied with their Maharashtra Board Result 2023, they will be able to apply for revaluation or rechecking of their answer sheets. The board will release the notification for the same on its official website after the results are declared.

It is essential for students to keep their admit cards handy while checking their Maharashtra Board Result 2023, as they will require their roll numbers and other details mentioned on the admit card to access their results. Students are also advised to take a printout of their Maharashtra Board Result 2023 for future reference.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education is responsible for conducting board exams for lakhs of students every year. The board ensures that the exams are conducted in a fair and transparent manner and that the Maharashtra Board Result 2023 is declared on time. The board also takes strict measures to prevent malpractices during the exams, and any student found indulging in such activities will face severe consequences.

In conclusion, the Maharashtra Board Result 2023 is expected to be declared in the month of May/June on the official website of the board. Students are advised to keep their admit cards handy while checking their results and to take a printout of their results for future reference. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education wishes all the students the best of luck with their results and future endeavours.