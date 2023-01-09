Maharashtra team appreciates Telangana schemes for weavers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:02 PM, Mon - 9 January 23

Hyderabad: A delegation from textiles department from Maharashtra appreciated the Telangana schemes being implemented for the welfare and development of weavers and said the looms geo-tagging scheme would be implemented in Maharashtra.

The Commissioner of Textiles, Government of Maharashtra, deputed a team of officers to Telengana to observe weaving techniques and designs being adopted by weavers in Telangana, besides studying the schemes being implemented by the State Government.

The team visited Sircilla and Siddipet on Sunday and interacted with the weavers. During the visit, they observed the techniques and type of yarn being used by weavers in producing of Gollabhama and Ramappa Silk sarees, besides wages being earned by weavers.

The team had also visited Textile Park and Apparel Park at Sircilla and interacted with the powerloom weavers to learn about the benefits of Chenetha Mithra, Nethanna Bheema and Nethannaku Cheyutha schemes, besides geo-tagging.

On Monday, the team visited Pochampally Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society, Yadadri district and interacted with weavers, weaving different Ikkat designs and patterns in silk and cotton.

The Maharashtra team appreciated the 40 percent yarn subsidy, insurance to weavers, Nethannaku Cheyutha schemes, which are being implemented by Telangana Government.