Maharashtra to replicate Telangana’s sheep distribution scheme

Impressed with Telangana’s sheep distribution scheme for the welfare and development of Golla and Kuruma communities, the BJP-supported Maharashtra government is now planning to replicate the scheme.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:11 PM, Fri - 2 December 22

File Photo

To this effect, a delegation, including Dr Shashank Kamble, Managing Director of Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Maharashtra Sheep and Goat Development Corporation and Vikas Kadam, Under Secretary Animal Husbandry Dairy and Fisheries Department, Maharashtra Mantralaya held a meeting with Telangana Sheep and Goat Development Corporation officials here on Friday.

During the meeting, the Maharashtra officials were briefed on Telangana’s sheep distribution scheme.

As part of the scheme, the State government has spent about Rs.12,000 crore in two phases. In the first phase, sheep units each consisting of 20 females and one male, were distributed to 3,60,098 beneficiaries. In the second phase, sheep units would be distributed to another 3,57,981 beneficiaries.

As part of this scheme, sheep units are being provided to the beneficiaries with 75 percent subsidy. Till date, 7,18,069 people (who have completed 18 years of age) have already taken memberships in 7,846 societies in 8710 Gram Panchayats. To ensure proper health of the sheep units, the State government is operating 100 mobile veterinary clinics in all the districts. Medicines are supplied at the door steps of shepherds through these veterinary clinics, besides conducting deworming and vaccinations camps regularly.

In addition to these measures, each district is supplied with 4 tonnes of Stylo grass seeds. Further, every sheep unit is also covered under insurance and the State government pays the premium and a special ambulance facility is also set up with a toll free number 1962. Effective implementation of the sheep distribution scheme and regular monitoring has helped in boosting the social and economic development of Golla and Kuruma communities, besides reducing the import of meat.

Speaking on the occasion, Shashank Kamble said that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devander Fadnavis and Animal Husbandry Minister Radhakrishna VK Patil had sought complete information about Telangana sheep distribution scheme.

He said Maharashtra government would also implement the scheme after obtaining loans from NCDC. At present, Maharashtra was importing meat from Gujarat and Rajasthan and by introducing the scheme, meat production would be increased, he added.