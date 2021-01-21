Maharashtra: Two die, eight fall ill after consuming spurious liquor

The incident took place at Laxmanpur on Wednesday evening, when a group of men consumed alcohol at an illicit liquor den and fell unconscious soon after, an official said.

Nagpur: Two persons died and eight others fell critically ill after consuming spurious liquor at a village in Chamorshi taluka of Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district, police said on Thursday.

The men were admitted to a hospital, where two of them died during treatment, and eight others are in a critical condition at a rural hospital in Ashti, the official said.

The deceased have been identified as Prakash Fakira Gaurkar (53) and Ramesh Nanaji Dhoomne (52), both residents of Laxmanpur village.

At least six persons have been detained by the Ashti police so far in connection with the incident.