Maharashtra: Two farmers killed by tigers in two days

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:10 PM, Fri - 14 July 23

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Two farmers were killed by tigers in Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) of the bordering Chandrapur district in Maharashtra in two days in a row, triggering panic among locals.

In the first instance, a 47-year-old woman farmer was mauled to death near Akapur village in Nagbhid tehsil of Brahmapuri forest division when she went to her farm for work on Wednesday. The victim was identified as Devta Jiwan Chanfane from Akapur village. A tiger pounced on the woman and killed her while she was taking up some work in the farm.

Meanwhile, a farmer Ishwar Govindrao Kumbhare (40) was killed in a tiger attack at Savargaon in Nagbhid tehsil when he and his wife went to a farm for work on July 11. The tiger bit him by his neck and dragged him for about one kilometre, resulting in instant death for him. Preventive measures were being taken to avoid recurrence of similar incidents, Central Chanda Assistant Conservator of Forests Shrikanth Pawar said.

As per information provided by Chandrapur forest officials, 13 persons have fallen prey to wild animals, mostly tigers, since January. As many as 53 people were killed by tigers in 2022.