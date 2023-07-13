CM KCR calls for good practices, innovations in governance

CM KCR said that realisation of the desired qualitative change in administration would help create wealth and take it to people in need

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:06 AM, Fri - 14 July 23

Hyderabad: Reiterating the need for good practices and innovations in governance, Bharat Rashtra Samiti President and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao said on Thursday that realisation of the desired qualitative change in administration would help create wealth and take it to people in need.

A host of leaders from different political parties in Maharashtra joined the BRS in his presence. Addressing them, he said the Centre was pursing policies that were redundant. The stereotypes hold hardly any relevance to present day needs.

The Centre was not able to utilize the country’s potential and abundant resources. The lopsided development was due to lack of vision. Vital segments such as farmers, women, youths and professionals were yet to be involved fully in the development process. Change was imperative, he said.

He called for steps to raise awareness levels among voters that would ensure that they choose the right party that can fulfill aspirations of the people. Social equality would be possible only with progressive thinking, he said.

Among those who joined the party included former MLA from Pune LT Sawant, South Mumbai NCP president Manav Venkatesh, retired CBI officer Lakshmana Raj Sanap, sportsperson Nilesh Madhukar Rane and social worker Dr. Kiran Vaidya.