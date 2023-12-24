Mahavir Foundation conducts 13.72 lakh dialysis sessions at subsidised rates in Hyderabad

The Mahavir Foundation has facilitated 1,372,000 dialysis sessions at reduced rates.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:39 PM, Sun - 24 December 23

Hyderabad: Bhagwan Mahavir Jain Relief Foundation Trust (BMJRFT), the noted voluntary organization from Hyderabad, which is actively involved in providing subsidised dialysis services to patients from economically weaker sections, has achieved a record of conducting 13.72 lakh dialysis sessions, which eventually saved Rs 109 crore for patients suffering from chronic kidney diseases, Trust members on Sunday said.

The Trust crossed the milestone of conducting one million dialysis sessions on October 14, 2021 and now has successfully undertaken 13, 72, 798 dialysis sessions, members of the Trust, which replaced existing 24 dialysis machines at Mahavir Hospital, Masab Tank and 12 machines at Ramdevrao Hospital, Kukatpally, with advanced systems worth Rs 2.52 crore, on Sunday, said.

The Mahavir Foundation has also distributed 9, 64, 154 erythropoietin injections, 5,22,120 iron injections, 3, 49, 107 ocarnit injections and supported a total of 6, 986 patients. The new dialysis machines at Mahavir Hospitals and Ramdevrao Hospital will provide subsidized dialysis sessions of Rs 300 to patients.

In a function at Mahavir Hospital on Sunday, Trust Chairman PC Parakh said that the two dialysis centres are equipped with modern and technically advanced machines. Mahender Ranka, Chairman, Mahavir Hospital, Trustees Gautam Chand Chordia, Satish Khivsara, Inder Chand Jain, RikabParak, industrialists and philanthropists were present.

To avail subsidized dialysis: 040-24761100/ 9052255444 or www.jaindialysistrust.org