Major fire breaks out at Ankura Hospital in Hyderabad’s Gudimalkapur

The incident happened at around 5.30 pm on Saturday, when fire broke out on the top floor of the hospital, apparently due to a short circuit.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:55 PM, Sat - 23 December 23

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at Ankura hospital building located at Gudimalkapur near Mehdipatnam on Saturday evening. No casualties were reported in the incident.

The incident took place at around 5.30 pm, when fire broke after a hoarding erected on the building caught fire apparently due to a short circuit. The hospital management informed the police who in-turn alerted the fire department. Three fire-tender vehicles reached the spot and brought the fire under control.

Panic prevailed in the surroundings after the fire broke out with people rushing to rescue the patients. The police had a tough time controlling the onlookers and traffic was slowed down on the stretch. Relatives of as a precautionary measure shifted to other nearby hospitals fearing power disruption at the hospital.

The fire department in a statement said the big hoarding caught fire in the G 9 storied building. “The hoarding material fell on the setbacks side of the building. It is only external fire which did not spread inside the building,” said an official of fire department.

The fire officials maintained that the hospital is functioning in the ground plus three floors of the building. “All the floors have been checked by our fire department personnel and there are no injuries or life loss as fire didn’t spread inside the building,” the official added.

The management of Ankura Hospitals maintained that all precautions were taken to ensure the safety of patients and staff.

“The terrace outdoor lights caught fire due to short-circuit. The fire department was immediately informed and fire was brought under control immediately. There have been no casualties. We have taken all precautions to ensure safety of patients and staff,” the hospital in a statement said.