Hyderabad: 6 year-old-girl saved from multiple complications

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:12 PM, Sat - 23 December 23

Hyderabad: Doctors from Ankura Hospital for women and child care, Madinaguda on Saturday announced that they have successfully saved the life of a 6-year-old girl from life-threatening Dengue multi-organ dysfunction syndrome, perforation peritonitis and fungal sepsis.

The child was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition with symptoms including fever, seizures, breathing difficulty, altered behavior and blood in stools. Investigations revealed that she had developed acute liver failure, renal failure and alarmingly low platelet counts.

“The initial stages of her treatment saw a significant improvement in her respiratory function, and we could successfully extubate her after initial ventilator support, to a nasal cannula and room air oxygen,” says Dr. S Kalyan Kunchapudi, pediatric intensivist from the hospital.

Later, the young girl developed perforation peritonitis, a rare complication of dengue illness, necessitating an emergency laparotomy. Pediatric surgeon Dr Jamir Arlikar successfully addressed around 15 perforations in the small bowel.

After 6 weeks of battle, the young girl has recovered and has started walking without support, Dr Vasudha B, pediatric intensivist, said. Dr. P. Sandeep Reddy, Medical Director and senior pediatrician congratulated the team for the success.