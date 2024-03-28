Mahbubnagar Local Authorities MLC bypoll passes off peacefully

The polling station set up at MPDO office, Mahbubnagar registered 100 per cent polling as all the 245 voters cast their votes.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 March 2024, 07:53 PM

The polling station set up at MPDO office, Mahbubnagar registered 100 per cent polling as all the 245 voters cast their votes.

Hyderabad: The bypoll for the Mahbubnagar Local Authorities constituency MLC passed off peacefully amidst tight security on Thursday.

Authorities said of the total of 1,439 voters, 1,437 voters exercised their franchise at the 10 polling stations established for the election.

Also Read Congress trolled for typo in announcing candidates for Adilabad LS

The polling station set up at MPDO office, Mahbubnagar registered 100 per cent polling as all the 245 voters cast their votes. The Mahbubnagar Local Authorities constituency covers erstwhile Mahbubnagar district limits, besides parts of Ranga Reddy and Vikarabad districts. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy cast his vote in Kodangal in the afternoon.

The by-election was necessitated after Kasireddy Narayan Reddy contested the Assembly elections from Kalwakurthy constituency and won, after which he resigned as MLC.

Among the 1,439 voters, elected public representatives include municipal ward, ZPTC and MPTC and mandal parishad presidents. From the Congress, Manne Jeevan Reddy is in the fray while from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, N Naveen Kumar Reddy is contesting the elections. Sudershan Goud is contesting as an independent candidate.

Polling commenced at 8 am and continued till 4 pm. Counting of votes will be held on April 2.