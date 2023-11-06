Mahesh Babu shares photo with ‘Big Brother’ Venkatesh Daggubati

Mahesh Babu Shares Gathering Picture on Instagram Story for Fans

By ANI Updated On - 10:59 AM, Mon - 6 November 23

Mumbai: Actor Mahesh Babu on Sunday shared a picture with his “big brother” and actor Venkatesh Daggubati.

Mahesh Babu took to Instagram story and treated fans with a picture from the gathering.



Mahesh Babu is seen wearing an orange sweatshirt that he paired with denim, while Venkatesh is dressed in a black outfit and shades.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, “Always more fun when big brother is around.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Babu will be seen in ‘Guntur Kaaram’, directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The duo has given hits like Athadu (2005) and Khaleja (2010), two of many blockbusters in the actor’s filmography.

Other than Mahesh Babu, the upcoming film has Meenakshi Chaudhry, Sreeleela, Jagapathi Babu, and Ramya Krishnan in lead roles. It will be released next year in January.

Venkatesh Daggubatii, on the other hand, will be seen in ‘Saindhav’

The film is slated to release on January 13, 2024.Kolanu and produced by Venkat Boyanapalli, the action-packed drama stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shraddha Srinath, Ruhani Sharma, Andrea Jeremiah, Sara, and Jayaprakash.

Interestingly, Venkatesh’s ‘Saindhav’ marks Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Telugu debut.

Earlier, director Sailesh Kolanu welcomed Nawazuddin to the team.

Taking to X, Sailesh shared the picture with Nawazuddin and wrote, “Super excited to have one of the best actors we have in the country @Nawazuddin_S. It’s gonna be madness I can assure you. @VenkyMama @NiharikaEnt @vboyanapalli @Music_Santhosh @maniDop @Garrybh88 @artkolla #Saindhav #venky75.”

Apart from this, Venkatesh Daggubati is also coming up with the second season of the high-octane action thriller series ‘Rana Naidu’.

The first season received appreciation in India as well as globally.

Helmed by Karan Anshuman, ‘Rana Naidu’ is an adaptation of the popular American series, ‘Ray Donovan’ and is streaming on the OTT platform Netflix from March 10, 2023.

‘Rana Naidu’ marked the first collaboration of the ‘Baahubali’ actor Rana Daggubati with his uncle Venkatesh Daggubati.

Produced by Sunder Aaron and Locomotive Global, the series is created by Karan Anshuman and co-directed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn S. Varma. ‘Rana Naidu’ Season 1 brought together a versatile cast featuring Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati, Surveen Chawla, Sushant Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Gaurav Chopra, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Rajesh Jais.