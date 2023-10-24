Guntur Kaaram: Two national award winners on board for Mahesh Babu’s film

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:28 PM, Tue - 24 October 23

By Saki

Hyderabad: Guntur Kaaram, the third collaboration between Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas, is the talk of the T-town daily. The film is somehow in the news with the regular changes or updates of the cast and crew. Superstar fans are worried about these happenings. Even a song or teaser hasn’t been released by the makers so far, though it is the time of Dussehra and the film aims for the Pongal release.

The makers of Guntur Kaaram confidently say to the superstar fans that there is going to be no delay in the film’s release on January 12. They also released a mass poster of Mahesh Babu on Dasara to keep the fans excited.

Now comes a little update on Guntur Kaaram. We all know that Jagapathi Babu and Ramya Krishnan are playing pivotal roles in the film. Sreeleela and Meenakshi Chaudhary are the female leads. Ajay and Vennela Kishore also have good screen time. On this list of good performers, two more names get added.

Multiple national award-winning actor Prakash Raj and the national award-winning screenplay writer Rahul Ravindran, are officially on board for Guntur Kaaram in important roles.

