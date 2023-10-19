Gowri Signatures’ sari weaves emotional tale, garners Mahesh Babu’s praise

Mahesh Babu expressed his heartfelt admiration for the sari’s ability to evoke profound sentiments and resonate with cherished emotions.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:34 PM, Thu - 19 October 23

Actor Mahesh Babu along with his wife Namrata Shirodkar at the launch of Gowri Signatures.

Hyderabad: Actor Mahesh Babu, known for his discerning taste and appreciation of fine craftsmanship, recently lauded the exquisite artistry of a handwoven sari crafted by the skilled artisans at Gowri Signatures.

Captivated by the emotional depth and intricate detailing of the masterpiece, Mahesh Babu expressed his heartfelt admiration for the sari’s ability to evoke profound sentiments and resonate with cherished emotions.

The intricately woven threads tell a poignant tale of tradition and familial bonds, with exceptional craftsmanship. In awe by the artistry and emotional resonance of the creation at the first sight of the sari, the fashion-conscious actor expressed his admiration, emphasising the unparalleled uniqueness of such weaves.

Of particular note was the pallu of the sari, which was ingeniously woven with an image of the mother, adding an extra layer of sentiment and personal connection.

The intricate design and arrangement of bindings of this awe-inspiring piece alone demanded a staggering 384 hours of dedicated work. The pallu, enriched with a vivid spectrum of ten colours, required an additional 600 hours to perfect the intricate colour settings. The process of weaving the pallu image itself, a testament to the intricacy and dedication of the weavers, took a remarkable 1,100 hours.

Speaking about the craftsmanship, the CEO of Gowri Signatures, Uday, expressed gratitude for the recognition and shared insights into their commitment to preserving traditional handloom techniques while infusing them with contemporary elements.

Actor Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar launched the Gowri Signatures Store in Hyderabad on Monday. Located on Road No. 36, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, the showroom is a custom wedding attire store which offers a range of clothing for the entire family which is embarking on a wedding festivity.