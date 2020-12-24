Mahesh Bank polls: Telangana High Court allows counting

Groups represented by senior counsels Vedula Venkata Ramana and S Niranjan Reddy drew the attention of the court that counting was stopped halfway at the instance of people who moved the court to stall the elections unsuccessfully.

Hyderabad: Justice P Naveen Rao of the Telangana High Court has permitted counting of votes in the elections to Mahesh Cooperative Bank but barred declaration of results. He was hearing a batch of petitions on the elections in which many groups are up in arms over the conduct of the elections.

Groups represented by senior counsels Vedula Venkata Ramana and S Niranjan Reddy drew the attention of the court that counting was stopped halfway at the instance of people who moved the court to stall the elections unsuccessfully. Vikram Pooserla, appearing for another petitioner argued as to how persons who became members in the last moment were allowed to exercise their franchise, while the founder members and senior citizens were prevented from casting their votes. At certain pooling booths a single EVM was provided for 1500 voters.

Land to filmmaker

A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy on Thursday refused to modify the order on the alienation of land to film maker Shankar. The panel was dealing with a plea contending that government land should not be alienated at low prices at the whims of the government. The application to vacate the interim order staying all proceedings relating to development of the land and making of a studio there did not find favour with the panel. The panel posted the matter to January 06 for hearing.

Fraud alleged in grant of fellowships

The panel took on file a complaint alleging largescale fraud in grant of fellowships in Osmania and Kakatiya Universities. K Srinivas, a research scholar complained that the action was whimsical, arbitrary and also in violation of University Grant Commission (UGC) guidelines. The petitioner complained that persons not qualified were extended the facility. The petitioner also sought a CBI enquiry into the matter. The panel directed the universities, the Central Government and the UGC to respond in four weeks.

