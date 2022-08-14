| Mahesh Bhagwat Among 12 Police Officials From Ts Get Police Medals

Mahesh Bhagwat among 12 police officials from TS get police medals

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:52 PM, Sun - 14 August 22

Hyderabad: Fourteen police officials including Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat from Telangana bagged medals announced by the Central government on the occasion of Independence Day celebrations.

Bhagwat and Superintendent of Police (NC) Intelligence Cell Devender Singh got President’s Police Medal for the meritorious service while 12 police officers bagged police medals.

The 12 officers are Joint Commissioner of Police, Detective Department, AR Srinivas, Crime Investigation Department (CID) Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Paleru Satyanarayana, SIB ASP Pailla Srinivas, Central Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police Sayini Srinivas Rao, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Surada Venkata Ramana Moorthy, ISW DSP Cheruku Vasudeva Reddy, TS Police Academy DSP Gangishetty Guru Raghavendra, Ramagundam Sub-Inspector Chippa Rajamouli, Rachakonda Special Branch Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police Katragadda Sreenivasu, Kamareddy Assistant Reserve Sub-Inspector (ARSI) Jangannagari Neelam Reddy, Telangana State Special Police Mamnoor fourth battalion ARSI Salendra Sudhakar and Karimnagar Intelligence DSP office head constable Undinti Srinivas.