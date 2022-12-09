Mahesh Narayanan’s ‘Ariyippu’ trailer out on Netflix; movie to start streaming on December 16

‘Ariyippu’ (Declaration) is the story of a struggling couple, played by Kunchacko Bohan and Divya Prabha, who work in a medical gloves factory in Delhi, dream to migrate out of the country for a better life but life had other plans.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:30 PM, Fri - 9 December 22

Hyderabad: Netflix has just unveiled the trailer of Mahesh Narayanan’s Malayalam film, ‘Ariyippu’ (Declaration). The film and stars Kunchako Boban and Divya Prabha in lead roles. Produced by Shebin Backer Production, Kunchako Boban Production and Moving Narratives the film will start streaming on Netflix from December 16.

Sharing his excitement, director and producer Mahesh Narayanan said, “‘Ariyippu’s (Declaration) journey has been absolutely gratifying and fulfilling so far. I am delighted at the response the film has received at various film festivals across the globe and now that it has found its home on Netflix. I am looking forward to audiences around the world watching the film and their reactions to it. The film is about the pandemic and a story of one couple and their fight to survive through it.”

The film has music by Sushin Shyam, while the director of photography is Sanu John Varughese.