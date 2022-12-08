Hindi version of ‘Kantara’ to stream on Netflix from December 9

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:15 PM, Thu - 8 December 22

Hyderabad: After its roaring success at the box office, the Hindi version of ‘Kantara’, the action-thriller written and directed by Rishab Shetty, is all set to stream on Netflix from December 9. The streaming giant will also make the English dubbed version of the movie available in January.

“I am absolutely thrilled that ‘Kantara’ (Hindi) is coming on Netflix! It is great to see our story reach global audiences across over 190 countries. The film showcases a never-seen-before culture and Shiva’s fight for his nature and village, making Netflix the perfect service to showcase a story as diverse as Kantara,” Rishab Shetty said in a statement.

‘Kantara’ is based on the local folklore of coastal Karnataka region. The movie also stars Kishore, Sapthami Gowda, Achyuth Kumar, and Pramod Shetty. The original Kannada film was released on Amazon Prime Video last month.