Mahindra Logistics sets up 4 lakh sq ft warehousing facility in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Mahindra Logistics Ltd. (MLL), a third-party logistics (3PL) solution provider, added 4 lakh sq ft warehouse capacity at Patancheru to its existing ‘Built-To-Suit’ capacity in Hyderabad.

The company is developing additional Grade A warehousing infrastructure in Zaheerabad to cater to captive and contract manufacturing sector needs, which will begin operations by the end of FY21. MLL has created an overall capacity of one million sq ft in Hyderabad so far catering to a variety of sectors.

The company which also added over 3.5 lakh sq ft capacity in Chennai did not disclose the investments in both the cities.

Phase 1 of these sites are focusing on serving e-commerce, consumer and engineering industries. In addition to this, with the anticipation of strong demand during the forthcoming festive season, MLL has set up nearly 10 lakh sq ft of flex warehousing solutions for supporting customers.

A considerable size of this space is also catering to large pharma companies during the pandemic. MLL is also gearing up with a last-mile delivery roadmap to cater to the highly anticipated Covid vaccine for its pharma clients across India.

Rampraveen Swaminathan, MD and CEO, Mahindra Logistics Limited, said, “Continuing our efforts in growing the non- Mahindra business, MLL continues to expand its warehousing capacity and is focused on tapping the huge potential in warehousing spaces across all regions. With the launch of these large spaces, we look forward to continued business growth from existing as well as potential customers from all regions.”

“We have also deepened our focus by launching new solutions like returns processing, pop-up sort centres and integrated distribution services for our clients,” he added.

