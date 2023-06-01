Main slogan of any political party should be development and welfare not dethroning a leader: KTR

Published Date - 07:18 PM, Thu - 1 June 23

Hyderabad: As different political parties at the national level are trying to stitch an alliance, Industries Minister and BRS working president KT Rama Rao said mere joining of hands for the sake of dethroning a leader or a party from power would not be welcomed by people. Instead emphasis should be on showcasing a better model of governance like the Telangana model, he opined.

This notion of either Congress or BJP has to lead and other parties have to follow was also wrong. Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) does not subscribe to that thought process, said the BRS working president in an informal chat with media persons here on Thursday.

There should be a common agenda showcasing a better model of governance for the country. Telangana model of governance was delivering fruits for its people and can be replicated in other States. Any pact has to be based on a positive agenda, which can have a positive impact on the nation. It cannot be about removing someone from power, he said.

“One should not underestimate the people’s intellect. They are not confused, it is the political parties, which are confused,” Rama Rao said.

On Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar holding meetings with different parties, the BRS working president said there was no invitation to the BRS so far.

Main slogan of any political party should be offering development and assuring welfare, rather a sole agenda of dethroning Prime Minister Narendra Modi or BJP from power. Having said this, the Prime Minister would be shown the door in the ensuing general elections as the BJP government had failed on all fronts, he said.

Modi has been the most inept, inefficient and ineffective Prime Minister India has had in 75 years. The Prime Minister was solely responsible for highest inflation, highest unemployment in 30 years, highest LPG price in the world and lowest rupee value, Rama Rao listed out.

On the contrary, what other governments could achieve in 75 years, Telangana achieved in the last nine years. There should be a debate on this and not around any political fronts, he said.

The BRS was spreading its wings to Maharashtra and Odisha. The party was into this for a long haul and would play to its strengths, he said, adding “We have been on our own all these years and we will continue to be so”

In Maharashtra, BRS convened three public meetings and immediately the State government announced input subsidy on the lines of Rythu Bandhu for farmers. Impressed with Telangana’s T-Hub, the Maharashtra Government was now setting up M-Hub. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s son Srikanth Shinde had called personally and wanted to visit T-Hub, he disclosed.

When political parties realize that their fortresses were crumbling, they start thinking about welfare and development, he said. “In the art of political process, one leader or another will lead the country, it does not matter. But what ultimately matters is delivery of good governance to people”, Rama Rao said.

Delimitation of Lok Sabha seats

On the delimitation of Lok Sabha seats, the BRS working president said lot of injustice would be meted out to Southern States despite their efforts in population control and contributing to the nation’s GDP.

It was not about North or South India. The concern here was about Southern States would get fewer seats, if population was a criterion. Before any such exercise, opinions from all political parties should be considered and if required Constitution should be amended to incorporate a few changes, said Rama Rao.

‘PV Narasimha Rao, best Prime Minister’

BRS working president KT Rama Rao said former Prime Minister and Telugu pride PV Narasimha Rao was the best Prime Minister. Despite introducing liberalization and paving way for economic fillip, PV Narasimha Rao was not given due respect even by his own party. He was the most underrated Prime Minister, said Rama Rao.