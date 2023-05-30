KTR calls for South unity against population-based delimitation of LS constituencies

KTR said the South States of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana have done well in population control, and are being penalised for their progressive policies.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:37 AM, Tue - 30 May 23

Hyderabad: BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao emphasised the need for leaders and people of all South States to raise their voices collectively cutting across political affiliations against the injustice meted out, due to the delimitation of Lok Sabha seats after 2026. Rama Rao asserted that the South States should not be penalised for effectively implementing the Central government’s policies on population control.

In a statement, Rama Rao said the delimitation of Lok Sabha seats after 2026, in its present form, will be a serious injustice to the Southern States. He said that it is unfair and painful that the Southern States, which are moving forward with progressive policies, get fewer Lok Sabha seats due to this new delimitation. On the other hand, it is unfortunate that the States, especially the Northern States, are benefiting from the increase in Lok Sabha seats, which do not control the population despite the Central government’s repeated appeals.

“The irony of the situation is those States that have not heeded the Centre’s decision on population control will now have the last laugh. This is indeed a travesty and a tragedy of it does come true as the Southern States have been best performers on all fronts post-independence,” the Minister said.

The BRS working president said the South States of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana have done exceedingly well in population control, and are being penalised for their progressive policies. He pointed out that not only population control and Human Development Index (HDI), the Southern States comprising just 18 per cent population of India contribute 35 per cent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

“Proud contributors to national economy and growth should not be undermined due to the inappropriate methods in Lok Sabha delimitation process,” KT Rama Rao reiterated.