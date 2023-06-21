Major ancient temples renovated under CM KCR’s leadership: Errabelli

Telangana had not only restored the neglected temples of the past but also accorded due reverence to its poets and artists, said Errabelli

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:50 PM, Wed - 21 June 23

Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao at Palakurthi temple on Wednesday.

Jangaon: Major ancient temples witnessed a remarkable resurgence in the State ever since the formation of Telangana, thanks to the dedicated endeavours of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, said Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Dayakar Rao.

As part of the Spiritual Day programmes held on Wednesday, the Minister conducted a special pooja at the revered Someswara Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Palakurthi in the district.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister emphasized that Telangana had not only restored the neglected temples of the past but also accorded due reverence to its poets and artists. He affirmed that the development of temples would be executed meticulously, ensuring efficient progress. Notable ancient temples in the state, such as Yadadri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple, Vemulawada Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple, Warangal Bhadrakali temple, Inavolu temple, Komuravelli Mallikharjuna Swamy temple, and others, were presently undergoing renovations and restoration. Furthermore, even smaller shrines and gopurams have witnessed substantial improvements owing to the efforts of the Chief Minister.

“With the blessings of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the spiritual corridor encompassing Palakurti, Bammera, and Valmidi is being developed with a substantial budget of Rs 62.50 crores,” he said, also reminding the audience of the renowned poets Somanatha and Pothana, who hail from the Palakurthi constituency.