KCR Nagar 2BHK Housing Colony: Over 15,000 families to get swanky flats

Hyderabad: The KCR Nagar 2BHK Housing Colony in Kollur, built for the economically weaker sections with Rs 1,489.29 crore is on par with the good housing societies built by private builders with several amenities and facilities.
This colony is spread over 145 acres and the constructed area is 37 per cent comprising of 15,660 flats/dwelling units and the remaining area has been marked for greenery, parks, and playgrounds, for future social infrastructure works making it a beautiful place to stay.
This mega housing colony will be inaugurated by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday and over 15,000 families who used dingy slums will start a new innings of their life.
The flats are spread across 117 blocks and built in stilt 9, stilt 10 and stilt 11 patterns and the built-up area of each flat is 560 sft with 25 % of the entire land being marked for greenery and playgrounds etc.
Dedicated cycling and walking tracks, open-air gyms, indoor sports complex, open sports arena, tot lots for kids, multipurpose ground, amphitheatre, open-air auditorium and Bathukamma Ghat are some of the features of KCR Nagar 2BHK Housing Colony, that makes this society as good as the ones built by good private builders.
While the ones staying in housing societies need to pay monthly maintenance charges for the amenities, for the beneficiaries of KCR Nagar 2BHK Housing Colony, the State government has in place a plan so that, they do not shell out money every month.
“Three shopping complexes comprising 118 shops have been built in this colony. Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister KT Rama Rao has suggested the rent from these shops be utilised for maintenance of lifts, sanitation and to take care of all the amenities of the housing colony,” said a GHMC official.
KCR Nagar 2BHK Housing Colony
Location: Kollur
Number of flats: 15,660
Project Cost: Rs 1,489.29 crore
Facilities/amenities:
Diesel generator for lifts
Fire-fighting equipment
Tot lots for kids
Ample parking with watchman quarters
VDCC road network: 13.5 km
STP : 9 MLD capacity
Solid Waste Management yard
Ducts to avoid road cutting in future
Underground electrical cables
Parks with dedicated cycling and walking track
Open air gyms
Indoor sports complex
Open sports arena
Multipurpose ground
Amphitheatre
Open air auditorium
Veg / Non-veg markets, community centres and convenience shopping
Play schools
Anganwadi centres
Primary schools / high schools
Bus terminal, bus stops
Fire Station
Basti Dawakhanas
Hospital
Bank
ATMs
Post office