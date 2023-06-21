KCR Nagar 2BHK Housing Colony: Over 15,000 families to get swanky flats

This mega housing colony will be inaugurated by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday and over 15,000 families who used dingy slums will start a new innings of their life

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:10 PM, Wed - 21 June 23

Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: The KCR Nagar 2BHK Housing Colony in Kollur, built for the economically weaker sections with Rs 1,489.29 crore is on par with the good housing societies built by private builders with several amenities and facilities.

This colony is spread over 145 acres and the constructed area is 37 per cent comprising of 15,660 flats/dwelling units and the remaining area has been marked for greenery, parks, and playgrounds, for future social infrastructure works making it a beautiful place to stay.

The flats are spread across 117 blocks and built in stilt 9, stilt 10 and stilt 11 patterns and the built-up area of each flat is 560 sft with 25 % of the entire land being marked for greenery and playgrounds etc.

Dedicated cycling and walking tracks, open-air gyms, indoor sports complex, open sports arena, tot lots for kids, multipurpose ground, amphitheatre, open-air auditorium and Bathukamma Ghat are some of the features of KCR Nagar 2BHK Housing Colony, that makes this society as good as the ones built by good private builders.

While the ones staying in housing societies need to pay monthly maintenance charges for the amenities, for the beneficiaries of KCR Nagar 2BHK Housing Colony, the State government has in place a plan so that, they do not shell out money every month.

“Three shopping complexes comprising 118 shops have been built in this colony. Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister KT Rama Rao has suggested the rent from these shops be utilised for maintenance of lifts, sanitation and to take care of all the amenities of the housing colony,” said a GHMC official.

KCR Nagar 2BHK Housing Colony

Location: Kollur

Number of flats: 15,660

Project Cost: Rs 1,489.29 crore

Facilities/amenities:

Diesel generator for lifts

Fire-fighting equipment

Tot lots for kids

Ample parking with watchman quarters

VDCC road network: 13.5 km

STP : 9 MLD capacity

Solid Waste Management yard

Ducts to avoid road cutting in future

Underground electrical cables

Parks with dedicated cycling and walking track

Open air gyms

Indoor sports complex

Open sports arena

Multipurpose ground

Amphitheatre

Open air auditorium

Veg / Non-veg markets, community centres and convenience shopping

Play schools

Anganwadi centres

Primary schools / high schools

Bus terminal, bus stops

Fire Station

Basti Dawakhanas

Hospital

Bank

ATMs

Post office