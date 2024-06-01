Major General Chhibber takes over as Commandant of CDM

An alumnus of the prestigious National Defence Academy, Major General Harsh Chhibber was commissioned into the Army Service Corps in December 1988.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 1 June 2024, 04:24 PM

Hyderabad: Major General Harsh Chhibber, VSM, PhD, took over as the Commandant, College of Defence Management (CDM) on Friday.

An alumnus of the prestigious National Defence Academy, Major General Harsh Chhibber was commissioned into the Army Service Corps in December 1988. His distinguished career is marked by academic excellence, steering technology absorption and a passion for adventure.

The Commandant of CDM holds a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) on Public Policy along with two M.Phil degrees in Business Management and Public Administration. The Commandant also has pursued Technical Staff Officers Course (TSOC), Higher Defence Management Course (HDMC), and the Advanced Professional Programme in Public Administration (APPPA).

Major General Chhibber’s military experience is vast and encompasses various important assignments in Eastern, Northern and Western Sectors including command of the Para ASC company, an ASC Battalion and the ASC training Centre. He has been Brigadier General Staff (Information System) in the Eastern Sector and Major General (Operational Logistics) in the Northern Sector. He has also served as an instructor at the Army Service Corps Centre and College and as the Directing Staff and Head of the Financial Management Department at the College of Defence Management. A prolific writer he has written many papers on technology absorption in the Indian Army and presented same at National Seminars. Software applications developed and implemented by him are in use in a large number of units.

Beyond his academic and military achievements, General Officer is a passionate adventurer. A skilled skydiver, mountaineer and car rally driver, he exemplifies the spirit of courage and determination that defines the Indian Army.

His distinguished service has been recognized through numerous awards, including the coveted Vishist Seva Medal (VSM) on Republic Day, 2022, the Chief of Army Staff Commendation Card, and the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Commendation Cards (twice).