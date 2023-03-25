Major General Rakesh Manocha is new GOC of Telangana, Andhra Sub Area

The new GOC of of Telangana, Andhra Sub Area has the unique privilege of Raising an independent Infantry Brigade along the Northern Borders

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:08 PM, Sat - 25 March 23

Maj Gen Rakesh Manocha, SM, VSM took over as GOC of Telangana and Andhra Sub Area, Secunderabad on 25 Mar 2023.

Hyderabad: Major General Rakesh Manocha, on Saturday took over as General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Telangana and Andhra Sub Area (TASA) in Secunderabad.

The General Officer was commissioned into ‘The Grenadiers’ Regiment in 1989 and is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Pune and the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun. A graduate of Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, he has attended the Naval Higher Command course at Goa and Advanced Professional Programme in Administration (APPPA) at the Indian Institute of Publication Administration (IIPA), New Delhi

The General Officer has vast experience in counter-insurgency operations in the Kashmir Valley and has commanded his battalion in the Desert sector. The officer has the unique privilege of Raising an independent Infantry Brigade along the Northern Borders.

He has been awarded the Chief of Army Staff Commendation Card for Gallantry while serving with the Rashtriya Rifles. He has also been awarded Sena Medal (SM) and Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM) for distinguished Services.