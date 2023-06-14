Majority of preliminiary works of Hyderabad Airport Metro completed: HAML MD

The project is estimated to cost Rs 6,250 crore and will be funded totally by Telangana government along with 10 percent each contributions by HMDA and GMR Airport

Hyderabad: A majority of the preliminary works related to the prestigious Hyderabad Airport Metro project including survey, peg marking, alignment fixation etc., have been completed and at present soil testing is in full swing, MD, Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML), NVS Reddy said.

“Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao and Minister for MA&UD, KT Rama Rao are closely monitoring the progress of the project. The selected EPC Contractor must start the ground works latest by September 2023 and complete the project in 3 years,” NVS Reddy, in a pre-bid meeting on Hyderabad Airport Metro here on Wednesday, said.

The project is estimated to cost Rs 6,250 crore and will be funded totally by Telangana government along with 10 percent each contributions by HMDA and GMR Airport. As per the updated survey and alignment fixation, now the 31 km corridor between Raidurg metro station and Airport terminal station will have an elevated portion of 29.3 km and underground portion of 1.7 km. It will have 9 stations including one underground metro station adjacent to the airport terminal, he said.

The pre-bid meeting which was attended by L&T, Alstom, Siemens, Tata Projects, IRCON, RVNL, BEML, PANDROL Rahee technologies etc,

On the occasion, prospective bidders raised queries and discussed at length on issues related to the civil structures, rolling stock (trains), signaling and train control systems, performance indices, technical specifications etc.

Adviser (Civil Engineering) HAML Subodh Jain, HAML Chief Electrical Engineer DVS Raju, Chief Project Manager B Anand Mohan, General Manager M Vishnuvardhan Reddy, SE Y Sayapa Reddy, Dy Chief Engineer (Railway) JN Gupta and the technical experts of the General Consultants participated.