Make action plan for environment-friendly use of abandoned mines: J’khand Guv

Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan on Friday stressed the need for proper and environment-friendly use of abandoned mines.

By PTI Published Date - 06:08 PM, Fri - 25 August 23

Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan on Friday stressed the need for proper and environment-friendly use of abandoned mines.

Ranchi: Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan on Friday stressed the need for proper and environment-friendly use of abandoned mines. Addressing the second Jharkhand Mining Summit here, he said that once mining is over, an action plan should be in place for maintenance of the mines by making them environment-friendly.

Radhakrishnan said, “Many countries of the world are cultivating the deserts by making them fertile with new technologies. Why can’t we make proper use of the closed unused mines?” The Governor said that Jharkhand occupies an important place from the point of view of its mineral reserves.

“The state also plays an important role in the industrial development of the country, but there has not been expected progress in the lives of people here,” he said.

As the process of mining is constantly changing, new and advanced technologies are taking place in the field, instead of traditional methods, Radhakrishnan said.

“With the use of automation, robots, data analytics and others, the efficiency of mining, safety of people working there and protection of the environment have enhanced,” he said.

Industrial development is necessary for the development of the nation and mining is also required, the Governor said.

He also said that special attention should be paid to the safety and health of the people working in mines.

“It is necessary to pay attention to the social and economic aspects of the mining sector. Only then we can achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This needs serious consideration in this summit,” he said.