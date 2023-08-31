Make arrangements for promotions, transfers of teachers in accordance with HC order: Sabitha

Minister Sabitha asked the officials to send personal messages to eligible teachers asking them to apply for the promotion or transfer.

Hyderabad: Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy directed the officials to make arrangements for holding promotions and transfers of teachers in accordance with the High Court order.

In view of the court order allowing teachers’ transfers in the State, the Minister held a meeting with officials here on Thursday and directed them to hold promotions and transfers of teachers with complete transparency without scope for any misconceptions. Accordingly, the officials were told to formulate guidelines and modalities.

The Minister asked the officials to send personal messages to eligible teachers asking them to apply for the promotion or transfer. The TS Online officials have been advised to take all necessary precautions to avoid technical issues in the online process.

The Minister suggested officials appoint supervisors in the respective districts to oversee smooth conduct of promotions and transfers. School Education Director A Sridevasena and other officials took part in the meeting.

