Telangana High Court clears decks for transfer of teachers

The bench also made clear that the Telangana Teachers Transfers & Promotion Guidelines 2023 shall be subject to final outcome of the writ petition.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:51 PM, Wed - 30 August 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has cleared decks for the transfer of teachers in the State. The division bench comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice T Vinod Kumar on Wednesday held that stalling the entire notification creates administrative inconvenience. The bench accordingly vacated the stay on the GO.5 pertaining to Telangana State Teachers Transfers, Promotions 2023.

The bench held that allocation of 10 points to a spouse working in State Government or Central Government or Public Sector Undertaking or Local Body or Aided institution in the same District (and opted for transfer nearer to and towards the place of working of his/ her spouse) was valid and however, held the awarding of 10 points for office bearers of the Teachers Associations as invalid.

On an earlier occasion, a stay was granted, as the statutory procedure of placing the guidelines before the Assembly sessions was violated. The Additional Advocate General, J Ramchandra Rao said that on August 5, the Assembly had approved the said guidelines.

Petitioner counsel Chikkudu Prabhakar affirmed the statement of Additional AG, but he raised concerns on the points allotted to office bearers. He said such allocation of points would also affect the seniority of other teachers. The bench hearing both parties and gave the green signal for the transfer of teachers.