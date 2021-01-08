Make best use of govt schemes: Adilabad Collector

District Collector Sikta Patnaik toured Gadiguda mandal and inspected works of Rythu Vedika, crematorium and nurseries on Thursday

Adilabad: District Collector Sikta Patnaik on Thursday urged the public to utilise government schemes such as National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme and Palle Pragati programme. She toured Gadiguda mandal and inspected works of Rythu Vedika, crematorium and nurseries on Thursday.

Sikta instructed the authorities concerned to expedite the works of the facilities. She told them to raise the choicest saplings of the public. She directed them to identify land for the nurseries. She asked them to increase green cover by involving locals and creating awareness of the citizens on the benefits of greenery.

Speaking at a meeting in Gadiguda mandal centre, the IAS officer advised the public to make the best of the NREGA and initiatives of the State government. She said that sanitation was being taken up, while creating Palle Prakriti Vanams and crematoriums under the Palle Pragati scheme. She stated a tractor and trolley were given to each village for lifting garbage.

The Collector urged the people to take precautionary measures to prevent the novel coronavirus which was spreading again in the country. She requested them to keep their premises tidy, to maintain physical distance and to wear face masks. She assured to address certain major challenges, brought to her notice by locals, in a phased manner.

Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Kishan, District Rural Development Officer Rajeshwar Rathod, District Panchayat Officer Srinivas, Gadiguda Tahsildar Mothiram, MPDO Rameshwar, APD Ravinder Rathod and many other officials were present.

