Make ‘Chalo Raj Bhavan’ on December 7 huge success, says CPI leader Srinivas Rao

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:15 PM, Sun - 20 November 22

CPI leader T Srinivas Rao addressing ‘Gyarmi’ festival organised by the All India Tanzeem-E-Insaaf at Nimmaiah Cheruvu Colony on Mulugu road.

Warangal: CPI State Secretariat member Takkallapalli Srinivas Rao urged party cadre and people to make the ‘Chalo Raj Bhavan programme’ of the CPI on December 7 a grand success.

Addressing the ‘Gyarmi’ festival organised by the All India Tanzeem-E-Insaaf at Nimmaiah Cheruvu Colony on Mulugu road here on Sunday, he alleged that the BJP government at the centre was misusing the governor system and exerting pressure on the States. He alleged that the Governor was acting as a leader of the BJP in the State.

Also Read Hyderabad: CPI to lay siege to Raj Bhavan on December 7

He said the party would fight for abolition of the governor system, and appealed to everyone to participate in the ‘Chalo Raj Bhavan’ programme on December 7. CPI Warangal District Assistant Secretary Sheikh Bash Mia, Insaf District Secretary Md Akbar, CPI district leaders Dandu Laxman, Md. Amjad, Gunde Badri, Md Quasim, Kande Narsaiah, Jannu Ravi and others attended the programme.