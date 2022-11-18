Hyderabad: CPI to lay siege to Raj Bhavan on December 7

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:36 PM, Fri - 18 November 22

Demanding abolishment of the Governor system, the CPI state unit has decided to lay siege to the Raj Bhavan on December 7. Demanding abolishment of the Governor system, the CPI state unit has decided to lay siege to the Raj Bhavan on December 7.

Hyderabad: Demanding abolishment of the Governor system, the CPI state unit has decided to lay siege to the Raj Bhavan on December 7.

An unhealthy situation has surfaced in the State and the Governor was trying to interfere in the State administration. This does not augur well for the democracy, said CPI State Secretary K Sambasiva Rao on Friday.

Also Read Governor Tamilisai turned Raj Bhavan into BJP office, says Jagadish Reddy

Addressing media persons here, he said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claims to be the only alternative in the State. Unfortunately, the BJP, which does not have the cadre in 119 assembly constituencies, was passing questioning the capabilities of CPI, which still had strength across the State, the CPI State Secretary said.

The CPI was gearing up to contest in the forthcoming assembly elections in the State. Election committees would be constituted in all the 119 constituencies and already 25 constituencies where the party had a stronghold were identified, he claimed.

Depending on the circumstances, political pacts would be stitched with secular parties with a sole agenda to ensure BJP’s defeat. The alliance formed in Munugode bypoll with the ruling TRS would be continued in the future after considering different parameters, he stated.

Meanwhile, the CPI National Secretary K Narayana alleged irregularities to the tune of Rs.300 crore in the Chitrapuri Housing Society and demanded for a CBI probe into the irregularities in the society.