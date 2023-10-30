Make CM KCR’s public meeting on Nov 5 a success, Vaddiraju tells cadres

Ravichandra said that all the party cadres and leaders have to make sincere and dedicated efforts for the victory of Venkateswara Rao in the Assembly elections.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:01 PM, Mon - 30 October 23

Kothagudem: Kothagudem constituency BRS in-charge MP, Vaddiraju Ravichandra called upon the activists to work with the sole aim of making the party chief K Chandrashekhar Rao the hat-trick Chief Minister.

He along with Kothagudem BRS nominee Vanama Venkateswara Rao addressed the party key workers meeting here on Monday and discussed measures to be taken for the success of the BRS Praja Ashirwada Sabha to be held in Kothagudem on November 5.

Ravichandra said that all the party cadres and leaders have to make sincere and dedicated efforts for the victory of Venkateswara Rao in the Assembly elections. He warned that violation of discipline would not be tolerated.

The party leadership would get to hard working cadres from time to time and they would definitely get recognition and priority in the party, the MP said while assuring that he would always be available for the party cadres to assist them.

MLA Venkateswara Rao said that he has developed the constituency in all fields and would follow in the footsteps of Chandrashekhar Rao. He said this election was his last election and he appealed to the people of Kothagudem to support him in the election.