Telangana Elections 2023: Madan Reddy, Sunitha Reddy to campaign together

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published Date - 08:30 PM, Sun - 29 October 23

Bonhime between BRS MLA C Madan Reddy, BRS candidate V Sunitha Lakshma Reddy.

Medak: Allaying doubts of the people in Narsapur constituency, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA C Madan Reddy, and party nominee for the 2023 Assembly election V Sunitha Lakshma Reddy announced together that there were no groups in the party in the constituency. Sunitha Lakshma Reddy, who recently got the B-form, said the entire BRS leaders and cadre in the constituency were one group, that of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Amid rumours in the constituency over differences between the two, Madan Reddy and Sunitha Lakshma Reddy participated together in a public meeting. Sunitha Reddy said she saw all the followers of Madan Reddy like her brothers because she wanted only to see the Chief Minister win the assembly elections for the third consecutive time. Madan Reddy said the two had sat and resolved all their differences. The two had toured mandals to sit with party leaders and cadre to make them work collectively. The bonhomie between these two leaders boosted the morale of the BRS cadre in the constituency. The two have vowed to campaign together for the next 30 days in the constituency.

