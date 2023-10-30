‘Make In India’ Weapons: Firearms Manufacturer Caracal Partners With Hyderabad’s Icomm Company

These weapons, which include combat pistols, sub-machine guns, rifles, and sniper rifles, are set to be locally produced in Hyderabad by Icomm-Caracal, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' initiative.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:43 PM, Mon - 30 October 23

Hyderabad: During the Milipol India 2023 event in Delhi, Caracal, a prominent firearms manufacturer under the Abu Dhabi-based EDGE group, partnered with the Hyderabad-based company Icomm to showcase a range of high-precision weapons.

This collaboration aims to bolster India’s homeland security and defense sectors, contributing to the nation’s self-reliance and security.