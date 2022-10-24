‘Make local players mandatory in IPL franchises’

Hyderabad: There cannot be a more enjoyable moment from an Indian spectator point of view than to see a performance of an Indian team as what was viewed yesterday (Sunday) against Pakistan at the T20 World Cup 2022. I am certain that over the years we will produce several Virat Kohli’s who will give so much pleasure to the Indian diaspora as he did yesterday.

However, the game has evolved tremendously and T20 cricket has become a primary cricket entertainment source which in due course will attract several young aspirants to take up the sport in tight earnest. This being the case the domestic circuit will require a tweak in the scheduling and will result in prioritising this form over the traditional longer version and one day format.

I am also a purist and still consider Test cricket in the international format as a priority. However, I am willing to concede that the game has evolved to a different level and instant results are the flavour of the day. As a cricket professional myself I would recommend some reforms even in the IPL formation of the teams. My recommendation would be to ensure mandatory city franchise local players participation in the playing eleven of city teams and a reduction of International players consequently.

The above will bring about the true essence of city franchise and act as a catalyst to improve participation and thereby raise standards of local aspirants. This is the true reason why IPL format was envisaged by the Board more than a decade ago. A performance that we saw of a genius like Virat Kohli inspires millions to play the game.

At the conclusion I cannot help but say ‘The game is greater than the individual’. Congratulations India for amazing team work and a brilliant start to the T20 World Cup in Australia.

By Vijay Mohan Raj

Former Mumbai and Hyderabad Ranji Trophy Player