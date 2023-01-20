| Make Melt In Your Mouth Edamame With Truffle Oil Dumplings This Chinese New Year

Make melt-in-your-mouth Edamame with Truffle Oil Dumplings this Chinese New Year

To celebrate, prepare this delicious and authentic Chinese recipe from China Bistro on Sunday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:02 PM, Fri - 20 January 23

Hyderabad: Chinese New Year, also known as Lunar New Year or Spring Festival, is China’s most important festival. It is the festival that celebrates the beginning of a new year on the traditional lunisolar Chinese calendar. Typically, the date of the New Year differs every year in the Gregorian calendar and falls between January 21 and February 20. This year, it will be celebrated on January 22.

To celebrate, prepare this delicious and authentic Chinese recipe from China Bistro on Sunday. Your taste buds will be tantalised by the mouthwatering Edamame with Truffle Oil Dumplings, which are also a guilt-free and nutritious treat. A sprinkle of truffle oil breaks up the smooth Edamame stuffing. You can dip these dumplings in a variety of sauces. In addition to being a decent source of soy protein, edamame is rich in healthy fibre, antioxidants, and vitamin K. Here’s the recipe:

Ingredients

Edamame – 120 gm (young soybeans)

Potato flakes – 20 gm

Fresh cream – 20 gm

White seasoning – 10 gm

Truffle oil – 5 ml

Hot oil – 10 ml

Picked ginger – 5 gm

Chilli Paste – 5 gm

Method

1. Mix 100 gm of potato starch with hot water to make a dough

2. Cut the dough into equal circles of 3 – 3.5 inches in diameter

3. Mix all the ingredients together and stuff them inside the dough

4. Steam it for 3 to 5 minutes

5. Serve with black pepper and fragrant chilli sauce