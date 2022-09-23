National Dumpling Day: Head to China Bistro on September 26

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:36 PM, Fri - 23 September 22

Dumplings are a popular Asian bite-sized food made of flour, salt, water, and customization fillings, such as shrimp, chicken, carrots, or spinach and ricotta.

Hyderabad: Who doesn’t love dumplings? These little parcels of joy are the ultimate comfort food. They can be enjoyed as an appetiser, a main course, or even as dessert.

Dumplings are a popular Asian bite-sized food made of flour, salt, water, and customization fillings, such as shrimp, chicken, carrots, or spinach and ricotta. These fillings are wrapped in a thin layer of dough. They can be steamed or fried.

These fluffy doughnuts are a must-try, and there are plenty of variations to choose from at China Bistro. If you’re in the mood for something sweet, try their ‘Steamed Coconut Dumpling’ with Honey Butter Sauce. If you’re a fan of chicken, try out their ‘Ginger Chicken Jiaozi’, and in case you’re a prawn lover, then go for steaming hot ‘Three Lung Har Gao’. There are also vegetarian options like ‘Silken Tofu Edamame Delight’, ‘Vegetable Basil Dumplings’, and many more.

Don’t forget to swill China Bistro’s pan Asian-inspired cocktails and mocktails like The Great Wall and Som Tum Sling to pair it with your spread of dumplings.

After celebrating National Dumpling Day on September 26, you can consider going back to China Bistro for their Sizzler Stone Festival which starts on October 11.