China Bistro brings Korean flavours in the Dolsot – Sizzling Stone Festival

The food festival is named after Dolsot, a small-sized piece of cookware made of pagodite — a variety of stone used by Chinese artisans for carvings in pagodas and similar objects.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:45 PM, Wed - 7 December 22

Hyderabad: Korean culture and food have lately grown in popularity in Hyderabad, all thanks to K-dramas and K-pop. To cater to this dedicated passion for Korean food among the citizens, China Bistro restaurant – a part of Foodlink F&B Holdings India – recently commenced the Dolsot – Sizzling Stone Festival.

The ‘Sizzling Stone Festival’ at China Bistro, Jubilee Hills, focuses on the popular Korean food — Bibimbap — which contains rice, vegetables, meat, sprouts, eggs and Gochujang. The festival offers eight different types of Bibimbap such as, Spicy Korean Stone Pot, Ultimate Butter Stone Pot, San Trio, Phi Phi Stone Pot, Yum Yum Tom Yum, Stone Smoked Chilli, Sichuan Old Stone (SOS) and Korean Noodle Bowl — in vegetarian, chicken and prawn options.

One Bibimbap would be sufficient for two people. The meal is considered to be a great source of energy with a healing effect and immunity-boosting benefits. The festival is on till January 8.